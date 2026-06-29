Endeavors Uvalde - Supplies for Success

Join us for our annual drive-thru school supply event for Uvalde families! Get a bag filled with free school supplies to help your PreK-5th graders start the new school year with confidence. Local organizations will also be on site sharing helpful community resources.

Supplies are limited, so be sure to come early! A child must be present to receive supplies, with a limit of up to 3 children per vehicle. We can’t wait to support your family as the school year begins!

For questions or more information, please email: uvaldecommunityservices@endeavors.org

