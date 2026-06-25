Endeavors' Back-to-School Supply Drive

Our annual supply drive benefits three communities in need: children in Kerr County impacted by the Texas Hill Country floods, families in Uvalde continuing to heal from the lasting effects of a school shooting, and children overcoming homelessness at our Fairweather Family Lodge in San Antonio.

Here’s how you can participate:

1. Donate school supplies in person at any of our drop-off locations, including the San Antonio Endeavors Health & Wellness Center and participating Cavender's and Haverty’s Furniture stores

2. Shop our Amazon Wishlist and have your donation shipped directly to our team for distribution

3. Make a monetary donation through our website

Your donation helps ensure children have the tools they need to start the school year prepared, confident, and ready to learn. Special thanks to our Distribution partner Methodist Healthcare Ministries.