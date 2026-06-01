Empty Bowls benefiting SAMMinistries

SAMMinistries proudly presents the 26th Annual Empty Bowls with the support of the San Antonio Potters Guild, the San Antonio Glass Art Guild, and the Alamo Woodturners Association. This beloved community event showcases the incredible talent of local artisans, live music, a silent auction, food, fun, and fellowship, all while increasing awareness of homelessness and food insecurity.

The Empty Bowls Experience

Empty Bowls is free and open to the public. When you purchase a bowl, you will receive a bowl of soup and a piece of bread. This small meal serves to make us mindful of people facing homelessness in our community, who often go hungry every day.

Each bowl is $30, or you can purchase 4 for $100. Each bowl purchased comes with a serving of soup and bread of your choice. You can enjoy the soup on site or take it to go.

VIP Access

For just $150, VIPs will receive special on-site parking, 30-minute early access to select two Signature Bowls, and a commemorative apron. VIP Ticket Sales Are Coming Soon!

