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Empty Bowls benefiting SAMMinistries

Empty Bowls benefiting SAMMinistries

SAMMinistries proudly presents the 26th Annual Empty Bowls with the support of the San Antonio Potters Guild, the San Antonio Glass Art Guild, and the Alamo Woodturners Association. This beloved community event showcases the incredible talent of local artisans, live music, a silent auction, food, fun, and fellowship, all while increasing awareness of homelessness and food insecurity.

The Empty Bowls Experience
Empty Bowls is free and open to the public. When you purchase a bowl, you will receive a bowl of soup and a piece of bread. This small meal serves to make us mindful of people facing homelessness in our community, who often go hungry every day.

Each bowl is $30, or you can purchase 4 for $100. Each bowl purchased comes with a serving of soup and bread of your choice. You can enjoy the soup on site or take it to go.

VIP Access
For just $150, VIPs will receive special on-site parking, 30-minute early access to select two Signature Bowls, and a commemorative apron. VIP Ticket Sales Are Coming Soon!

Coates Chapel, UTSA Southwest - School of Arts
$30.00+
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

SAMMinistries
(210) 340-0302
hope@samm.org
https://www.samm.org/

Artist Group Info

melissa.deck@samm.org
Coates Chapel, UTSA Southwest - School of Arts
300 Augusta St
San Antonio, Texas 78205