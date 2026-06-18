In celebration of our 49th anniversary, Centro Cultural Aztlan presents El Gran Día de los Artistas. This free indoor community event features live music, dance, and poetry performances, as well as live art demonstrations, an artisan market showcasing original and unique works by local artists and artisans, and two fine art exhibits in our galleries. Centro Cultural Aztlan was founded in June of 1977, and we invite you to join us in celebrating 49 years of community arts programming in San Antonio.

The event features fun for the whole family, including:

- A fabulous Artisan Market with over 25 artists and makers, featuring handmade fine crafts, Art, Jewelry, home decor, clothing and more!

- Live painting, demos and a full day of performances from dance, poetry, and music!

- And our latest gallery exhibition:

Infinity Square: An Exhibition by Louis Vega Treviño and Ben Mata.

This exhibition showcases the boundary-breaking works of contemporary artists Louis Vega Treviño and Ben Mata, with fabric and steel sculptures, unique geometric canvases, and bold colors. Color, balance, rhythm, and geometry, all contribute to their work as they try to examine and illustrate the relationships within each form and color as they evolve into an environment of their own. The color relationships, the repetition, the environments they create, all have an undeniable role in activating the senses creating a visual language for the viewer to translate into feelings, emotions and energy. Both artists have committed themselves to an innovative approach, with Treviño’s geometric abstraction on non-standard canvases, and Mata’s bold colors spread across his many experiments with materials. This exhibit offers an exciting look at the vibrancy and originality that San Antonio is known for.