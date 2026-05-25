SAY Sí Presents “El Esplendor del Arte Chicano,” A Celebration of Chicano Art and Community

San Antonio, TX — SAY Sí invites the community to El Esplendor del Arte Chicano: A Benefit for SAY Sí on Saturday, June 13, from 6 to 9 p.m. at SAY Sí.

This special evening will celebrate the richness and lasting influence of Chicano art through a curated selection of works from the personal collection of Dr. Harriett Romo and Dr. Ricardo Romo, presented in collaboration with SAY Sí Founder Mike Schroeder.

In addition to works from the Romos’ collection, the event will also feature selected senior thesis works by SAY Sí students, alongside artwork created by SAY Sí staff and board members.

Guests will have the opportunity to experience and acquire works from this distinguished collection, with proceeds benefiting SAY Sí’s free, year-round creative youth development programs serving middle and high school students in San Antonio.

“El Esplendor del Arte Chicano” highlights the power of art as a reflection of culture, identity, and community while supporting the next generation of young artists and creatives.

The event is free and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to RSVP in advance.

