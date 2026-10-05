Early Settlers of Honey Creek Area
Early Settlers of Honey Creek Area
Join us as we learn about two of the families who lived in what is now the Guadalupe River State Park and Honey Creek State Natural Area. This presentation will consist of photographic and documentary history of the Doeppenschmidt and Weidner Families at their ranch.
Mammen Family Public Library
Free, Online Registration Required. Please register online so we can ensure there is ample seating available
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Mammen Family Public Library & Friends of the Guadalupe River State Park and Honey Creek SNA
8304384864
programs@mfplibrary.org
Mammen Family Public Library
131 Bulverde CrossingBulverde, Texas 78163
830-438-4864
programs@mfplibrary.org