Dudley Harris Pottery Sale

Dr. Dudley Harris is fully stocked on pottery and is hosting his annual studio open house at 219 Palo Grande from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 6th.

Proceeds from the sales event that day will benefit TPR. Dudley's ceramic specialty is making bowls for the kitchen and table. These hand-crafted pieces are beautiful and affordable, and would make an ideal holiday gift.

Bring a reusable bag and newspaper to safely wrap your pottery!

Learn more about Dudley's pottery and get directions at: thebeautifulbowl.com

