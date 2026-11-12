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Dudley Harris Pottery Sale

Dudley Harris Pottery Sale

Dr. Dudley Harris is fully stocked on pottery and is hosting his annual studio open house at 219 Palo Grande from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 6th.

Proceeds from the sales event that day will benefit TPR. Dudley's ceramic specialty is making bowls for the kitchen and table. These hand-crafted pieces are beautiful and affordable, and would make an ideal holiday gift.

Bring a reusable bag and newspaper to safely wrap your pottery!

Learn more about Dudley's pottery and get directions at: thebeautifulbowl.com

Harris residence
Proceeds benefit Texas Public Radio
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Texas Public Radio
(210) 614-8977 x300
ticketing@tpr.org
https://www.tpr.org/
Harris residence
219 Palo Grande
San Antonio, Texas 78232
https://thebeautifulbowl.com/