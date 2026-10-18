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Drop-In Help Fair

Drop-In Help Fair

The Homelessness Committee presents this year's Drop-In Help Fair in partnership with the San Antonio Food Bank, The Homeless Services & Strategy Department, Catholic Charities, Close2Home, and more.

Located inside and outside the Central Library Auditorium @ 600 Soledad Street.

Central Library
Central Parking Garage: Ticket Validation machine is located right between the front blue room and main entrance doors. Validation is for 2 hours and 59 minutes exactly. Parking without validation is $5.00 flat rate.
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Tue, 17 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

San Antonio Public Library
210-207-2500
sapl.marketing@sanantonio.gov
mysapl.org
Central Library
600 Soledad
San Antonio, Texas 78205
210-207-2500
https://www.mysapl.org/Events-News/Events-Calendar