Dock Space Gallery Presents Tattoos on Ether by Dewane Hughes

Dock Space Gallery is pleased to present Tattoos on Ether, an exhibition featuring sculpture and mixed-media works by artist Dewane Hughes.

Bringing together images, experiences, and reflections on the absurdity of one's personal trajectory through life, Hughes' sculptures explore the relationship between the universe, time, and the self. Working with formidable materials, he gives form to fleeting ideas and observations inspired by the world around him.

Paper airplanes, temporary houses for birds, rippling wind, streams of rain, clouds, the crescent moon, and crepuscular light become points of departure for his sculptural explorations. Through these elements, Hughes considers the possibility of finding a sense of place within the universe while allowing familiar ideas of time, interaction, and existence to dissolve and take on new meaning.

There is an elusive quality to the work, as though the sculptures have always existed somewhere beyond our awareness, waiting to be discovered. Hughes describes his process as one in which the finished work can sometimes feel as if it had always been there, as though he had simply snatched it from the ether.

His approach brings together conceptual thought, material experimentation, and a distinctive sense of subversive humor. The resulting works invite viewers to reconsider the familiar, embrace the unexpected, and find their own interpretations within the forms and ideas presented.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Dewane Hughes is a Professor of Art at the University of Texas at Tyler, where he teaches all levels of sculpture, jewelry, and small metals. He received his B.A., with a double major in sculpture, philosophy, and religion, from Buena Vista University in 1992 and his M.F.A. in sculpture from Montana State University in 1996, where he received the International Sculpture Center's Outstanding Student Achievement Award.

Hughes has an extensive exhibition record, including presentations at the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum in Japan, the Martin Museum of Art at Baylor University, and the International Museum of Arts and Science in McAllen, Texas.

After serving as President of the Texas Sculpture Group from 2014 to 2017, Hughes became President Emeritus of the organization and continues to serve on its board. He recently completed a summer residency at the Buffalo Creek Art Center in Gardnerville, Nevada, where two of his large-scale sculptures are now part of the permanent outdoor sculpture collection.His sculptures can be found in numerous public and private art collections throughout the country, including the Hardy Family Art Collection at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania, Estancia Estates in Austin, Texas, and the City of Boerne, Texas.

For more information, visit www.dewanehughesart.com or follow the artist on Instagram at @dewane.hughes.art.

EXHIBITION INFORMATION

Exhibition: Tattoos on Ether

Artist: Dewane Hughes

Opening Reception: November 14th, 2026 | 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Exhibition Dates: November 14th – November 27th

Location: Dock Space Gallery ,107 Lone Star Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78204

Gallery Hours:

Tuesday & Thursday, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Appointments outside regular gallery hours are available by contacting Bill FitzGibbons at (210) 723-3048.

MEDIA CONTACT

Emma Garcia

Gallery Manager | Dock Space Gallery

Email: admin@billfitzgibbons.com

Phone: (210) 887-9744