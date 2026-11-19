Join us for the Closing Reception of "Divine Identity", a photo exhibit celebrating queer folx of faith on Sunday, November 22 from 3pm-5:30pm. Meet the artist Salgu Wissmath and enjoy light refreshments.

DIVINE IDENTITY, (https://divineidentity.myportfolio.com/rsvp) by photographer and artist Salgu Wissmath, celebrates the sacredness of queer folx of faith by transforming their portraits into icons. Inspired by religious iconography references and other artist’s images of modern-day saints, this project reclaims the traditional sacred art form of iconography to honor and uplift queer individuals.

The exhibit will be on display from October 10- November 30 at Travis Park United Methodist Church. You can also see the exhibit at Trans Day of Remembrance Memorial on Friday November 20 from 6-9pm.

Viewable during exhibit hours:

Sundays 9am-2pm | 4:30pm-7pm.

Or by appointment:

Call (210) 226-8341 ext. 333

Email experience@travispark.org

Special thanks to The San Antonio LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce for sponsoring the artist reception. This exhibit has been supported by Independent Arts & Media and the IWMF Lauren Brown Fellowship. Divine Identity is fiscally sponsored by Independent Arts & Media, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to building community through media and the arts.

