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Divine Identity: Art Talk & Opening Reception with Salgu Wissmath

Divine Identity: Art Talk & Opening Reception with Salgu Wissmath

Artist Talk: 6:30 pm

“Divine Identity,” celebrates the sacredness of queer folks of faith by transforming their portraits into sacred icons. Inspired by other artist’s interpretations of modern day saints, such as art by painter Kelly Latimore and photographer Gabriel Garcia Roman, this project reclaims the traditional sacred art form of iconography to honor and uplift queer individuals.

Visit www.divineidentity.myportfolio.com to view the series.

Salgu Wissmath (they/them) is a queer nonbinary Korean-American photographer based in San Antonio, Texas and Sacramento, California. Their work has been published in The San Francisco Chronicle, San Antonio Express-News, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, NPR, Texas Tribune, San Antonio Magazine, among others. Their personal work explores the intersections of mental health, queer identity, and faith from a conceptual documentary approach and they are committed to documenting the LGBTQIA+ community from a decolonialized lens.

View more of their work at www.salguwissmath.com and follow them on instagram: @salguwissmath

Travis Park United Methodist Church
Free
05:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Salgu Wissmath
https://divineidentity.myportfolio.com/rsvp
Travis Park United Methodist Church
230 E Travis St.
San Antonio, Texas 78205
(210) 226-8341
https://travispark.org