District 118 Texas House of Representive Candidate Forum

Candidate Forum with Texas House of Representative candidates for District 118 (Southern Bexar County), Kristian Carranza and Jorge Borrego.

The League hosts and moderates or co-sponsors candidate forums to provide opportunities for community members to hear directly from candidates competing for an elected office.

These events allow all candidates to offer statements about themselves and answer identical questions in a set amount of time. They are not given the questions in advance. These are not debates, as candidates do not direct their comments to one another.

Strictly nonpartisan, the League does not support or oppose candidates or political parties, so a neutral stance is maintained at all times.

(The WaterEdge Building is located on the Brooks campus - formerly Brooks Air Force Base)

League of Women Voters and Raise Your Hand Texas are the two organizations hosting this event.

Click "Get Tickets" to register attendance. There is no physical ticket required.