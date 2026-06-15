Discover Germany Music & Culture with Musical Bridges Around the World @ Westfall Library
Discover Germany Music & Culture with Musical Bridges Around the World @ Westfall Library
Experience the vibrant energy of German heritage with a live performance and cultural presentation by Grammy-nominated musician Alex Meixner. Enjoy a dynamic blend of traditional accordion music and storytelling, then join in an engaging craft celebrating German culture!
This event at San Antonio Public Library is in partnership with Musical Bridges Around the World (MBAW), a nonprofit arts and social impact organization with the mission to provide access to global arts for all.
Westfall Branch Library
Free & Open to the Public
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Musical Bridges Around the World
210.464.1534
Westfall Branch Library
6111 Rosedale Ct.San Antonio, Texas 78201
210-207-9220
monty.holcomb@sanantonio.gov