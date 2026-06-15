© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Discover Germany Music & Culture with Musical Bridges Around the World @ Encino Library

Discover Germany Music & Culture with Musical Bridges Around the World @ Encino Library

Experience the vibrant energy of German heritage with a live performance and cultural presentation by Grammy-nominated musician Alex Meixner. Enjoy a dynamic blend of traditional accordion music and storytelling, then join in an engaging craft celebrating German culture!

This event at San Antonio Public Library is in partnership with Musical Bridges Around the World (MBAW), a nonprofit arts and social impact organization with the mission to provide access to global arts for all.

Encino Branch Library
Free &amp; Open to the Public
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 23 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Musical Bridges Around the World
210.464.1534
http://www.musicalbridges.org
Encino Branch Library
2515 E Evans Rd
San Antonio, Texas 78259
210-207-9250
ann.laird@sanantonio.gov
http://www.mysapl.org