Discover Germany Music & Culture with Musical Bridges Around the World @ Collins Garden Library
Discover Germany Music & Culture with Musical Bridges Around the World @ Collins Garden Library
Experience the vibrant energy of German heritage with a live performance and cultural presentation by Grammy-nominated musician Alex Meixner. Enjoy a dynamic blend of traditional accordion music and storytelling, then join in an engaging craft celebrating German culture!
This event at San Antonio Public Library is in partnership with Musical Bridges Around the World (MBAW), a nonprofit arts and social impact organization with the mission to provide access to global arts for all.
Collins Garden Library
Free & Open to the Public
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Wed, 24 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Musical Bridges Around the World
210.464.1534
Collins Garden Library
200 N. Park Blvd.San Antonio, Texas 78204
210. 207.9120
rosa.villa@sanantonio.gov