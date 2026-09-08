Die Künstler von Fredericksburg Annual Art Show and Sale
Die Künstler von Fredericksburg Annual Art Show and Sale
The members of Die Künstler von Fredericksburg will hold their Annual Art Show and Sale the weekend of November 13 - 15 this year. All artwork will be original and presented by some of the finest artists in the area.
Friday, 11/13/26 - "Meet the Artists" reception will be held from 5 - 8 PM.
Saturday, 11/14/26 from 10 AM - 4 PM
Sunday, 11/15/26 from 11 AM - 4 PM.
For more information about the club go to www.dkfredericksburg.org.
St Joseph's Halle
Free
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through Nov 15, 2026.
Event Supported By
Die Künstler von Fredericksburg