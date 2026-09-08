Die Künstler von Fredericksburg Annual Art Show and Sale

The members of Die Künstler von Fredericksburg will hold their Annual Art Show and Sale the weekend of November 13 - 15 this year. All artwork will be original and presented by some of the finest artists in the area.

Friday, 11/13/26 - "Meet the Artists" reception will be held from 5 - 8 PM.

Saturday, 11/14/26 from 10 AM - 4 PM

Sunday, 11/15/26 from 11 AM - 4 PM.

For more information about the club go to www.dkfredericksburg.org.