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Del Corazón: An Oral History Project

Del Corazón: An Oral History Project

***Registration is required***

Join sound artist Armando Estrada for an immersive oral history workshop celebrating San Antonio’s culture and heritage. Through group discussions and hands-on activities, you’ll learn basic audio recording techniques and the process of collecting and archiving oral histories. Participants will share their recordings on The Empower House 101.5 FM or at a community listening party.

Central Library - Latino Collection & Resource Center
Free
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

San Antonio Public Library - Latino Collection & Resource Center
210-207-2519
sarah.delarosa@sanantonio.gov
https://www.mysapl.org/
Central Library - Latino Collection & Resource Center
600 Soledad
San Antonio, Texas 78205
210-207-2519
sarah.delarosa@sanantonio.gov
https://www.mysapl.org/