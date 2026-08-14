Del Corazón: An Oral History Project
Del Corazón: An Oral History Project
***Registration is required***
Join sound artist Armando Estrada for an immersive oral history workshop celebrating San Antonio’s culture and heritage. Through group discussions and hands-on activities, you’ll learn basic audio recording techniques and the process of collecting and archiving oral histories. Participants will share their recordings on The Empower House 101.5 FM or at a community listening party.
Central Library - Latino Collection & Resource Center
Free
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Public Library - Latino Collection & Resource Center
210-207-2519
sarah.delarosa@sanantonio.gov
Central Library - Latino Collection & Resource Center
600 SoledadSan Antonio, Texas 78205
210-207-2519
sarah.delarosa@sanantonio.gov