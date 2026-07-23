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Death Planning Through Collage

Death Planning Through Collage

***Registration is required***

Join Elle Raven in a contemplative class. The first 50 minutes will empower participants to consider what they could chose for important experiences, conversations, locations, and memorialization, followed by collage creation.

This class is less about making concrete decisions and more a place to explore what is possible in a way that is less intimidating and allows for participants to contemplate their end of life wishes from a place of love and creativity.
Sign up at https://www.mysapl.org/Events-News/Events-Calendar

Pan American Branch Library
Free
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

San Antonio Public Library
210-207-2500
sapl.marketing@sanantonio.gov
mysapl.org
Pan American Branch Library
1122 W Pyron
San Antonio, Texas 78221
210-207-9150
https://www.mysapl.org/Visit/Locations/Pan-American-Library