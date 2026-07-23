Death Planning Through Collage

***Registration is required***

Join Elle Raven in a contemplative class. The first 50 minutes will empower participants to consider what they could chose for important experiences, conversations, locations, and memorialization, followed by collage creation.

This class is less about making concrete decisions and more a place to explore what is possible in a way that is less intimidating and allows for participants to contemplate their end of life wishes from a place of love and creativity.

Sign up at https://www.mysapl.org/Events-News/Events-Calendar