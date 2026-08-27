One of San Antonio's signature Día de los Muertos traditions returns to the river for its eighth year on Friday, October 23. The Day of the Dead River Parade draws thousands of residents and visitors, offering a uniquely San Antonio celebration that honors the river, the land, and the loved ones whose memories live on. As illuminated barges make their way along the San Antonio River, vibrant artistry, music and performers will bring the story and spirit of Día de los Muertos to life. Tickets are on sale now, and guests are encouraged to purchase early.