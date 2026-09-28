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Dairy Days

Dairy Days

Join San Antonio Parks & Recreation for an opportunity to learn about the history of Phil Hardberger Park and the Voelcker Farm. This free celebration happens once a year, so don't miss out!

Activities Include:

• Petting Zoo
• Wildlife and Nature Learning
• History and Agriculture Demos
• Live Music
• Storytelling
• Crafts
• Plant Giveaway (While supplies last)
• and More!

No registration required.
In partnership with Phil Hardberger Park Conservancy

Historic Voelcker Homestead in Phil Hardberger Park
Free
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

San Antonio Parks & Recreation
shannon.warnagiris@sanantonio.gov
https://www.sanantonio.gov/ParksAndRec/Home
Historic Voelcker Homestead in Phil Hardberger Park
1021 Voelcker Lane
San Antonio, Texas 78248