Dairy Days
Dairy Days
Join San Antonio Parks & Recreation for an opportunity to learn about the history of Phil Hardberger Park and the Voelcker Farm. This free celebration happens once a year, so don't miss out!
Activities Include:
• Petting Zoo
• Wildlife and Nature Learning
• History and Agriculture Demos
• Live Music
• Storytelling
• Crafts
• Plant Giveaway (While supplies last)
• and More!
No registration required.
In partnership with Phil Hardberger Park Conservancy
Historic Voelcker Homestead in Phil Hardberger Park
Free
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Parks & Recreation
shannon.warnagiris@sanantonio.gov
Historic Voelcker Homestead in Phil Hardberger Park
1021 Voelcker LaneSan Antonio, Texas 78248