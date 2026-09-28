Dairy Days

Join San Antonio Parks & Recreation for an opportunity to learn about the history of Phil Hardberger Park and the Voelcker Farm. This free celebration happens once a year, so don't miss out!

Activities Include:

• Petting Zoo

• Wildlife and Nature Learning

• History and Agriculture Demos

• Live Music

• Storytelling

• Crafts

• Plant Giveaway (While supplies last)

• and More!

No registration required.

In partnership with Phil Hardberger Park Conservancy