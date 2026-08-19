Crosspoint's 10th Annual Leadership Symposium: "Second Chances, First Steps"

Crosspoint's Annual Leadership Symposium brings together professionals, advocates, community members, and thought leaders for a day of learning, dialogue, and shared purpose. Each year, we explore critical issues impacting our organization and the broader community — from behavioral health and recovery to homelessness, reentry, justice-involvement, and family support. These workshop-style events are ticketed and designed to spark meaningful discussion, fresh insight, and actionable ideas that strengthen our collective response to community need.

This year’s theme will examine how enhanced cross-system collaboration—including the potential development of a Criminal Justice Coordinating Council—can strengthen our community's capacity to provide effective, coordinated support for individuals in recovery.

Early Bird Discount Codes available through 9/30.

Individual Ticket: SAVE26