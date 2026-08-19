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Crosspoint's 10th Annual Leadership Symposium: "Second Chances, First Steps"

Crosspoint's 10th Annual Leadership Symposium: "Second Chances, First Steps"

Crosspoint's Annual Leadership Symposium brings together professionals, advocates, community members, and thought leaders for a day of learning, dialogue, and shared purpose. Each year, we explore critical issues impacting our organization and the broader community — from behavioral health and recovery to homelessness, reentry, justice-involvement, and family support. These workshop-style events are ticketed and designed to spark meaningful discussion, fresh insight, and actionable ideas that strengthen our collective response to community need.

This year’s theme will examine how enhanced cross-system collaboration—including the potential development of a Criminal Justice Coordinating Council—can strengthen our community's capacity to provide effective, coordinated support for individuals in recovery.

Early Bird Discount Codes available through 9/30.
Individual Ticket: SAVE26

Norris Conference Centers - San Antonio
$150
08:00 AM - 01:30 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Crosspoint
210-225-0864
info@cpsatx.org
https://cpsatx.org/
Norris Conference Centers - San Antonio
618 Northwest Loop 410 Ste 207
San Antonio, Texas 78216
(210) 738-0040
k.salazar@norriscenters.com
https://norriscenters.com/norris-conference-centers-san-antonio/