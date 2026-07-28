Create Your Own Pollinator Patch

Join Green Spaces Alliance to learn how you can show your love for pollinators at home with a workshop and garden volunteer day!

This will be a morning of learning and hands-on skill building at Labor Serena Community Garden, a neighborhood space transforming into a butterfly garden. Participants will learn about what our native pollinators need to thrive before getting hands-on to create a pollinator haven on San Antonio’s west side. We will rejuvenate the garden’s soil, plant beautiful perennials and herbs in the garden beds, and even make butterfly puddling dishes! Everyone will get to take home their own unique puddlers.

This is a family-friendly workshop perfect for anyone who wants to support pollinators through gardening.