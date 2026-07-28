Create Your Own Pollinator Patch
Create Your Own Pollinator Patch
Join Green Spaces Alliance to learn how you can show your love for pollinators at home with a workshop and garden volunteer day!
This will be a morning of learning and hands-on skill building at Labor Serena Community Garden, a neighborhood space transforming into a butterfly garden. Participants will learn about what our native pollinators need to thrive before getting hands-on to create a pollinator haven on San Antonio’s west side. We will rejuvenate the garden’s soil, plant beautiful perennials and herbs in the garden beds, and even make butterfly puddling dishes! Everyone will get to take home their own unique puddlers.
This is a family-friendly workshop perfect for anyone who wants to support pollinators through gardening.
Labor Serena Community Garden
Please RSVP with the link
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Green Spaces Alliance of South Texas
2102228430
info@greensatx.org
Labor Serena Community Garden
1246 Chalmers AveSan Antonio, Texas 78211