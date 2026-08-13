Create a Backyard Buffet for Birds, Butterflies and Other Guests
Create a Backyard Buffet for Birds, Butterflies and Other Guests
What’s on the menu in your garden? Learn how the leaves, flowers, and fruits of native plants in your landscape determine the wildlife you attract. Lee Marlowe , Sustainable Landscape Ecologist of San Antonio River Authority, will highlight some of the best native plants and practices that attract and support a variety of guests in your garden. You’ll learn how to create a year-round garden buffet for bees, butterflies, birds and more during this presentation.
William R. Sinkin Eco Centro
Free
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
William R. Sinkin Eco Centro at San Antonio College
2104860417
sac-ecocentro@alamo.edu
William R. Sinkin Eco Centro
1802 N. Main AveSan Antonio, Texas 78212
210-486-0417
sac-ecocentro@alamo.edu