Courtside Cares San Antonio Pickleball Tournament + Sip & Support

Please join us on Sunday, September 27 at Chicken N Pickle for our 2nd Annual Courtside Cares Pickleball Tournament! This year we are also adding a Sip N Support Margarita Tasting after the tournament! The Sip & Support will be a separate ticket and from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. You do not have to play pickleball to join us!

All proceeds will help local kids in San Antonio who are currently battling cancer.

All player levels are welcome! This is a round robin tournament followed by a single elimination bracket for the top teams in pool play to crown a champion. All teams are guaranteed at least four single game matches in the round robin portion of the tournament. Please be mindful of your experience level when registering. If you have any questions, please reach out to us!

Ace Bracket: Intermediate Level - I have played before and know the rules.” Skill Level: 2.6+

Flapjack Bracket: Beginner Level - “I have never played, I don’t know the rules!” Skill Level: Below 2.5

There will be a quick explanation of rules for beginners before tournament begins.

Please direct all comments and inquiries to jackelyn@biglovecancercare.org

B.I.G. Love Cancer Care is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

Margarita Tasting - 35$

General Admission - 30$ - Not playing? Come by and watch! We will also have a raffle. This admission fee will get you into the event as well as free food and 1 drink ticket.

Pickleball Team Registration - 100$ - Entry for one (1) team of two (2), Two shirts, 1 drink ticket and food for both team members.

We are also looking for sponsorships. If you know anyone interested, please reach out to jackelyn@biglovecancercare.org.