Community Running Clinic & Free Injury Screens

Ready to Run Stronger & Stay Injury-Free?

Join the Free interactive Running Clinic!💪

You’ll learn:

• How to become a stronger, more efficient runner

• How to build endurance without breaking down

• How to prevent common running injuries

• What your body actually needs to handle more miles & intensity

Whether you’re training for a race or just getting started, this is for you.

🩺 BONUS: Free Injury Screens Available starting at 8:30AM - 12:30PM

Dealing with pain or something that doesn’t feel right? Get a 1-on-1 screen with a Doctor of Physical Therapy.

📅 June 27 - Running Clinic starts at 11:30AM.