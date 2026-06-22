Community Running Clinic & Free Injury Screens
Community Running Clinic & Free Injury Screens
Ready to Run Stronger & Stay Injury-Free?
Join the Free interactive Running Clinic!💪
You’ll learn:
• How to become a stronger, more efficient runner
• How to build endurance without breaking down
• How to prevent common running injuries
• What your body actually needs to handle more miles & intensity
Whether you’re training for a race or just getting started, this is for you.
🩺 BONUS: Free Injury Screens Available starting at 8:30AM - 12:30PM
Dealing with pain or something that doesn’t feel right? Get a 1-on-1 screen with a Doctor of Physical Therapy.
📅 June 27 - Running Clinic starts at 11:30AM.
MBS Fitness
Free
08:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Positive Action Rehab & Performance
210-660-7987
info@positiveactionpt.com
MBS Fitness
1115 S Alamo St.San Antonio, Texas 78210