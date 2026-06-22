© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Community Running Clinic & Free Injury Screens

Community Running Clinic & Free Injury Screens

Ready to Run Stronger & Stay Injury-Free?
Join the Free interactive Running Clinic!💪

You’ll learn:
• How to become a stronger, more efficient runner
• How to build endurance without breaking down
• How to prevent common running injuries
• What your body actually needs to handle more miles & intensity

Whether you’re training for a race or just getting started, this is for you.

🩺 BONUS: Free Injury Screens Available starting at 8:30AM - 12:30PM
Dealing with pain or something that doesn’t feel right? Get a 1-on-1 screen with a Doctor of Physical Therapy.

📅 June 27 - Running Clinic starts at 11:30AM.

MBS Fitness
Free
08:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Positive Action Rehab & Performance
210-660-7987
info@positiveactionpt.com
www.positiveactionpt.com
MBS Fitness
1115 S Alamo St.
San Antonio, Texas 78210
https://www.positiveactionpt.com/mbs-running-clinic-injury-sreens