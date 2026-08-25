Collins Garden Book Club
Collins Garden Book Club
The Collins Garden Book Club will discuss Alex Michaelides' novel, The Fury.
Ex-movie star Lana Farrar and her closest friends escape the English weather to her private Greek island. But when one of them is murdered, old secrets, jealousy, and betrayal come to the surface.
Collins Garden Branch Library
Free
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026
Collins Garden Branch Library
200 N. ParkSan Antonio, Texas 78204
(210) 207-9120
rosa.villa@sanantonio.gov