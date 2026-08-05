Collins Garden Book Club
Collins Garden Book Club
The Collins Garden Book Club will discuss Silvia Moreno-Garcia's novel, The Bewitching.
"Back then, when I was a young woman, there were still witches." That was how Minerva's great-grandmother began her stories and has stayed with her throughout her life. While assembling her thesis, Minerva uncovers that a malign force may be at work.
Collins Garden Branch Library
Free
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Wed, 16 Sep 2026
Collins Garden Branch Library
200 N. ParkSan Antonio, Texas 78204
(210) 207-9120
rosa.villa@sanantonio.gov