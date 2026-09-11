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“Collecting Stories”: The Life & Times of Napoleon Bonaparte

“Collecting Stories”: The Life & Times of Napoleon Bonaparte

On the 221st anniversary of the Battle of Trafalgar, step into the world of Napoleon Bonaparte through the extraordinary Napoleon collection at Villa Finale. Explore the rise of the charismatic emperor whose military genius conquered much of Europe and whose legacy continues to captivate historians today. Along the way, uncover fascinating anecdotes and surprising details about the man behind the legend.

Villa Finale: Museum & Gardens
$15.00 members / $20.00 non-members
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Villa Finale: Museum & Gardens
2102239800
villafinale@villafinale.org
http://www.villafinale.org
Villa Finale: Museum & Gardens
401 King William
San Antonio, Texas 78204
2102239800
villafinale@villafinale.org
http://www.villafinale.org