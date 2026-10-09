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Coconut 5k Run/Walk

Coconut 5k Run/Walk

Every year, the Coconut 5k supports a cause close to home. This Year, We're Running for Our Veterans!

A portion of every registration and sponsorship goes to support that work here in San Antonio

Here's what you'll get when you run with us this year:
A brand-new finisher medal, handcrafted from real coconut shells in Kerala, India
A new finisher t-shirt (free with registration)
A Coconut 5k tote bag to carry your swag
Free breakfast tacos and cold coconut water after you finish
Brand-new Coconut 5k merch will also be available at the race. Register early to reserve your t-shirt size!

Register Here: https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/SanAntonio/Coconut5kRun

Can't make it in person? Register for the virtual option and we'll ship you your medal and t-shirt.

This is how you can join the Coconut 5k virtually:
Register for the 5th Annual Coconut 5K Run/Walk using the button below.

Next, follow in Strava https://strava.app.link/CqFmiACAZCb - which will enable VIRTUAL RUN for our sponsors like you who may be at a remote location and cannot be present physically at the event in San Antonio.

Strava can help you track your runs and rides, and in turn, it will also allow us to engage with you in "5th Annual Coconut 5K Run/Walk" activities.

Click here to join – it’s free (of course): https://strava.app.link/CqFmiACAZCb

O.P Schnabel Park
$35
08:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

St Marys Indian Orthodox Church San Antonio
stmarysiocsattx@gmail.com
http://www.sanantoniostmarys.org/

Artist Group Info

tpoovathoor@gmail.com
O.P Schnabel Park
9606 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, Texas 78250
2108855065
stmarysiocsattx@gmail.com
https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/SanAntonio/Coconut5kRun