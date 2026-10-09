Every year, the Coconut 5k supports a cause close to home. This Year, We're Running for Our Veterans!

A portion of every registration and sponsorship goes to support that work here in San Antonio

Here's what you'll get when you run with us this year:

A brand-new finisher medal, handcrafted from real coconut shells in Kerala, India

A new finisher t-shirt (free with registration)

A Coconut 5k tote bag to carry your swag

Free breakfast tacos and cold coconut water after you finish

Brand-new Coconut 5k merch will also be available at the race. Register early to reserve your t-shirt size!

Register Here: https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/SanAntonio/Coconut5kRun

Can't make it in person? Register for the virtual option and we'll ship you your medal and t-shirt.

This is how you can join the Coconut 5k virtually:

Register for the 5th Annual Coconut 5K Run/Walk using the button below.

Next, follow in Strava https://strava.app.link/CqFmiACAZCb - which will enable VIRTUAL RUN for our sponsors like you who may be at a remote location and cannot be present physically at the event in San Antonio.

Strava can help you track your runs and rides, and in turn, it will also allow us to engage with you in "5th Annual Coconut 5K Run/Walk" activities.

Click here to join – it’s free (of course): https://strava.app.link/CqFmiACAZCb