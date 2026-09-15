Club de Cine: Qué Te Ha Dado Esa Mujer?
Club de Cine: Qué Te Ha Dado Esa Mujer?
🎬 CLUB DE CINE | MEXICAN GOLDEN ERA CINEMA 🇲🇽
Join LULAC Seguin Council 682 and step back into the Golden Era of Mexican cinema with Qué Te Ha Dado Esa Mujer? (1951) at the historic Palace Theatre in Seguin!
📅 Saturday, September 19 • 5:00 p.m. (Door open at 4:00 pm)
🎞️ Qué Te Ha Dado Esa Mujer? (1951)
🎟️ $5 tickets | Kids under 12 FREE
📍 Palace Theatre | Seguin, TX
🔊 Spanish audio with English subtitles
Bring the family and experience a beloved classic on the big screen! ❤️
👉 Click the link to purchase your tickets!
The Palace Theatre
$5.00
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
LULAC Seguin Council 682
seguinlulac@gmail.com
The Palace Theatre
314 S. Austin StreetSeguin, Texas 78155