Club de Cine: Qué Te Ha Dado Esa Mujer?

🎬 CLUB DE CINE | MEXICAN GOLDEN ERA CINEMA 🇲🇽

Join LULAC Seguin Council 682 and step back into the Golden Era of Mexican cinema with Qué Te Ha Dado Esa Mujer? (1951) at the historic Palace Theatre in Seguin!

📅 Saturday, September 19 • 5:00 p.m. (Door open at 4:00 pm)

🎞️ Qué Te Ha Dado Esa Mujer? (1951)

🎟️ $5 tickets | Kids under 12 FREE

📍 Palace Theatre | Seguin, TX

🔊 Spanish audio with English subtitles

Bring the family and experience a beloved classic on the big screen! ❤️

👉 Click the link to purchase your tickets!