Closing Reception for Andrea L. Jacobson: What Am I to You? A Surreal Exploration of Femininity in the Modern Era

San Antonio based portrait artist, Andrea L. Jacobson’s, newest series, What Am I to You? A Surreal Exploration on Femininity in the Modern Era, marks a striking departure from her traditional realism. This provocative series marks a direct response to the regressive nature of women’s rights and the rise in accepted misogyny in leadership. Jacobson incisively captures the contemporary zeitgeist surrounding womanhood by subverting the traditional female figure and replacing it with inflatable dolls, an unsettling yet powerful symbol of the persistent reduction of women to sexualized objects. Symbols of modern sexuality, shifting costumes, and figures pressing against the picture plane evoke the tension between imposed roles and self-realization. The series examines the fragile line between power and dispossession, inviting audiences to question who defines womanhood and at what cost.

The closing reception is May 2, 2026, 5:00-7:00 at Casa Arte Del Sol. Located at 1512 E. Houston, San Antonio, TX 78202. Beverages and light refreshments available. Show dates are 4/11-5/2 with a closing reception on 5/2 from 4:00-7:00. Gallery hours: 11:00-6:00 W-Sat. Or by appointment. Get more information here https://www.worksbyalj.com/exhibition.