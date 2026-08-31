Classical Connections: Perc goes Pop with Riely Francis

Riely Francis, percussionist with Harmonium of Texas, presents his own arrangements of songs by Radiohead, Talking Heads, Laurie Anderson, the Velvet Underground, Nick Drake, and Daniel Johnston -- for strings and an array of percussion. Featuring musicians from Pride of SA Chamber Orchestra and Harmonium of Texas, bassist James Pickens, and singer Alyson Alonzo.

TPR’s Barry Brake will introduce the concert and engage the performers in short conversation about the music.

Free validated parking at the City Tower Garage. Please register for this free event to get more details!