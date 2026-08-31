Cinema Interruptus: "Vertigo" a TPR fundraiser

September 15 - SPECIAL EVENT - Cinema Interruptus, "Vertigo"

Experience Alfred Hitchcock's "Vertigo" like never before ‒ with a hot dog bar, nachos, popcorn, wine, beer, snacks, and the freedom to yell "Stop!" whenever something catches your eye. Join TPR's Nathan Cone for an interactive, insightful evening of film and fun at our downtown Malú & Carlos Alvarez Theater for this special evening.

Free validated parking will be available at the nearby City Tower Parking Garage with entrances at 60 North Flores as well as 111 North Main Avenue.

Reserve your spot here: https://support.tpr.org/a/vertigo