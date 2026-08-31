Cinema Interruptus: "Vertigo" a TPR fundraiser
Cinema Interruptus: "Vertigo" a TPR fundraiser
September 15 - SPECIAL EVENT - Cinema Interruptus, "Vertigo"
Experience Alfred Hitchcock's "Vertigo" like never before ‒ with a hot dog bar, nachos, popcorn, wine, beer, snacks, and the freedom to yell "Stop!" whenever something catches your eye. Join TPR's Nathan Cone for an interactive, insightful evening of film and fun at our downtown Malú & Carlos Alvarez Theater for this special evening.
Free validated parking will be available at the nearby City Tower Parking Garage with entrances at 60 North Flores as well as 111 North Main Avenue.
Reserve your spot here: https://support.tpr.org/a/vertigo
Texas Public Radio Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater
$50.00
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026
Texas Public Radio Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater
321 W Commerce StSan Antonio,, Texas 78205
210-614-8977
marketing@tpr.org