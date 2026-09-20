Christmas on the Riverwalk by Heart of Texas Concert Band
Christmas on the Riverwalk by Heart of Texas Concert Band
The Heart of Texas Concert Band presents "Christmas on the Riverwalk," a magical holiday concert featuring the Heart of Texas Concert Band alongside the River City Ringers and the Heart of Texas Singers!
Join us for a festive afternoon of beloved holiday music that is sure to put you in the Christmas spirit. Sunday, December 20th, 2026 at 3:00 PM at Trinity Baptist Church, 319 E Mulberry Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212.
Free to attend with a suggested $10 donation to support the performing arts in San Antonio. All are welcome!
Trinity Baptist Church
Admission is FREE! A donation of $10 is suggested to continue supporting the performing arts!
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 20 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Alamo City Arts
210-369-8311
Artist Group Info
Heart of Texas Concert Band
Trinity Baptist Church
319 E Mulberry AvenueSan Antonio, Texas 78212