Christmas on the Riverwalk by Heart of Texas Concert Band

The Heart of Texas Concert Band presents "Christmas on the Riverwalk," a magical holiday concert featuring the Heart of Texas Concert Band alongside the River City Ringers and the Heart of Texas Singers!

Join us for a festive afternoon of beloved holiday music that is sure to put you in the Christmas spirit. Sunday, December 20th, 2026 at 3:00 PM at Trinity Baptist Church, 319 E Mulberry Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212.

Free to attend with a suggested $10 donation to support the performing arts in San Antonio. All are welcome!