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Christmas on the Riverwalk by Heart of Texas Concert Band

Christmas on the Riverwalk by Heart of Texas Concert Band

The Heart of Texas Concert Band presents "Christmas on the Riverwalk," a magical holiday concert featuring the Heart of Texas Concert Band alongside the River City Ringers and the Heart of Texas Singers!

Join us for a festive afternoon of beloved holiday music that is sure to put you in the Christmas spirit. Sunday, December 20th, 2026 at 3:00 PM at Trinity Baptist Church, 319 E Mulberry Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212.

Free to attend with a suggested $10 donation to support the performing arts in San Antonio. All are welcome!

Trinity Baptist Church
Admission is FREE! A donation of $10 is suggested to continue supporting the performing arts!
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 20 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Alamo City Arts
210-369-8311
https://www.alamocityperformingartsassociation.com/

Artist Group Info

Heart of Texas Concert Band
Trinity Baptist Church
319 E Mulberry Avenue
San Antonio, Texas 78212