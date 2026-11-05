ChatGPT for what's next - San Antonio, TX

Join NPower and OpenAI Academy for a hands-on session for veterans, military spouses, and military-connected community members. You’ll watch practical examples, try ChatGPT on a task that matters to you, and leave with one thing improved and a clearer sense of how AI can support whatever comes next.

No prior AI experience is required.

How it works

• Watch a practical example

• Try it on a real task

• Share what worked and leave with a next step

What you’ll do

• Write clearer prompts that produce more useful results

• Research and organize information more effectively

• Turn a rough idea or task into a useful draft, plan, or workflow

• Review what worked and identify a next step you can reuse

What to bring:

Bring a laptop or tablet, a ChatGPT account, and one task you’ve been meaning to improve.

Eligible attendees will receive three free months of ChatGPT Plus. Activation details will be shared during the session.

