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ChatGPT for what's next - San Antonio, TX

ChatGPT for what's next - San Antonio, TX

Join NPower and OpenAI Academy for a hands-on session for veterans, military spouses, and military-connected community members. You’ll watch practical examples, try ChatGPT on a task that matters to you, and leave with one thing improved and a clearer sense of how AI can support whatever comes next.
No prior AI experience is required.
How it works
• Watch a practical example
• Try it on a real task
• Share what worked and leave with a next step
What you’ll do
• Write clearer prompts that produce more useful results
• Research and organize information more effectively
• Turn a rough idea or task into a useful draft, plan, or workflow
• Review what worked and identify a next step you can reuse

What to bring:
Bring a laptop or tablet, a ChatGPT account, and one task you’ve been meaning to improve.
Eligible attendees will receive three free months of ChatGPT Plus. Activation details will be shared during the session.

Norris Conference Centers - San Antonio
Free
08:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

NPower
7606818453
csmith@actumllc.com
https://www.npower.org/

Artist Group Info

carsone.smith.unc@gmail.com
Norris Conference Centers - San Antonio
618 Northwest Loop 410 Ste 207
San Antonio, Texas 78216
(210) 738-0040
k.salazar@norriscenters.com
https://norriscenters.com/norris-conference-centers-san-antonio/