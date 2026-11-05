ChatGPT for what's next - San Antonio, TX
ChatGPT for what's next - San Antonio, TX
Join NPower and OpenAI Academy for a hands-on session for veterans, military spouses, and military-connected community members. You’ll watch practical examples, try ChatGPT on a task that matters to you, and leave with one thing improved and a clearer sense of how AI can support whatever comes next.
No prior AI experience is required.
How it works
• Watch a practical example
• Try it on a real task
• Share what worked and leave with a next step
What you’ll do
• Write clearer prompts that produce more useful results
• Research and organize information more effectively
• Turn a rough idea or task into a useful draft, plan, or workflow
• Review what worked and identify a next step you can reuse
What to bring:
Bring a laptop or tablet, a ChatGPT account, and one task you’ve been meaning to improve.
Eligible attendees will receive three free months of ChatGPT Plus. Activation details will be shared during the session.