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Chaskis 5K Run/Walk & Festival

Chaskis 5K Run/Walk & Festival

The Chaskis 5K Run/Walk is more than a race—it's an investment in stronger communities. Proceeds support Texas Partners of the Americas (TPOA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that advances education, youth leadership, cultural exchange, workforce development, and community service projects in Texas, Peru, and Mexico. Together, every step helps connect people, serve communities, and change lives throughout the Americas.

At the finish line, come and meet our gorgeous llamas. There will be food vendors, music, dances, kid zone, and "hora loca".

Eisenhower Park
$0 - $45 Starting in October 1st. $45 On Race Day 1-Mile Run: $20, $25 on Race day. Free entrance to festivities/vendors.
08:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Texas Partners of the Americas (TPOA)
https://texaspartners.org/
Eisenhower Park
19399 NW Military Hwy
San Antonio, Texas 78257