Chaskis 5K Run/Walk & Festival

The Chaskis 5K Run/Walk is more than a race—it's an investment in stronger communities. Proceeds support Texas Partners of the Americas (TPOA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that advances education, youth leadership, cultural exchange, workforce development, and community service projects in Texas, Peru, and Mexico. Together, every step helps connect people, serve communities, and change lives throughout the Americas.

At the finish line, come and meet our gorgeous llamas. There will be food vendors, music, dances, kid zone, and "hora loca".