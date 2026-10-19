Celebrate Dia de Muertos/Day of the Dead at Eco Centro!
Celebrate Dia de Muertos/Day of the Dead at Eco Centro!
Join us for a FREE family event celebrating Dia de Muertos/Day of the Dead!
Create Nicho boxes, decorate sugar skulls, participate in a food demo/tasting! Eco Centro will also have marigolds for sale.
Bike Messenger Coffee & Vegan Vibes (pastries) will be onsite selling coffee & tea beverages and pastries.
Location - 1802 N. Main Ave., San Antonio, TX 78212
William R. Sinkin Eco Centro
Free
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
William R. Sinkin Eco Centro at San Antonio College
210-486-0417
sac-ecocentro@alamo.edu
William R. Sinkin Eco Centro
1802 N. Main AveSan Antonio, Texas 78212
210-486-0417
sac-ecocentro@alamo.edu