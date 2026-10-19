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Celebrate Dia de Muertos/Day of the Dead at Eco Centro!

Celebrate Dia de Muertos/Day of the Dead at Eco Centro!

Join us for a FREE family event celebrating Dia de Muertos/Day of the Dead!
Create Nicho boxes, decorate sugar skulls, participate in a food demo/tasting! Eco Centro will also have marigolds for sale.

Bike Messenger Coffee & Vegan Vibes (pastries) will be onsite selling coffee & tea beverages and pastries.
Location - 1802 N. Main Ave., San Antonio, TX 78212

William R. Sinkin Eco Centro
Free
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

William R. Sinkin Eco Centro at San Antonio College
210-486-0417
sac-ecocentro@alamo.edu
https://www.alamo.edu/sac/about-sac/college-offices/eco-centro/
William R. Sinkin Eco Centro
1802 N. Main Ave
San Antonio, Texas 78212
210-486-0417
sac-ecocentro@alamo.edu
https://www.alamo.edu/sac/about-sac/college-offices/eco-centro/