Celebrate Dia de Muertos/Day of the Dead at Eco Centro!

Join us for a FREE family event celebrating Dia de Muertos/Day of the Dead!

Create Nicho boxes, decorate sugar skulls, participate in a food demo/tasting! Eco Centro will also have marigolds for sale.

Bike Messenger Coffee & Vegan Vibes (pastries) will be onsite selling coffee & tea beverages and pastries.

Location - 1802 N. Main Ave., San Antonio, TX 78212