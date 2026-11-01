Carols by Candlelight
Carols by Candlelight
St Peter Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church invites you to our second annual "Carols by Candlelight" - a celebration of Christmas music featuring traditional carols and modern Christmas music.
The concert will be on December 22 at 7pm. Jo Scurlock-Dillard directs and Nicole Cabello Medrano is the collaborative pianist. St Peter Prince is located at 111 Barilla Pl. in Alamo Heights, just off Broadway.
The concert is free and open to the public.
St Peter Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church
Free
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 22 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
St Peter Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church
210-822-3367
church@stpeterprince.org
St Peter Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church
111 Barilla PlSan Antonio, Texas 78209
210-822-3367
church@stpeterprince.org