St Peter Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church invites you to our second annual "Carols by Candlelight" - a celebration of Christmas music featuring traditional carols and modern Christmas music.

The concert will be on December 22 at 7pm. Jo Scurlock-Dillard directs and Nicole Cabello Medrano is the collaborative pianist. St Peter Prince is located at 111 Barilla Pl. in Alamo Heights, just off Broadway.

The concert is free and open to the public.