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Care Warriors Inc. 4-Person Christmas Golf Scramble

Care Warriors Inc. 4-Person Christmas Golf Scramble

Join Care Warriors Inc. for a four-person Christmas golf scramble welcoming golfers of all skill levels. Proceeds benefit individuals with disabilities, veterans with disabilities, and families in our community. Registration is 11:00–11:45 AM, tee time is noon, and dinner follows the tournament.

Team registration is available online. Spots are limited

SilverHorn Golf Club of Texas
$150 per player; $200 Super Play; $5 mulligans
12:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Care Warriors Inc.
210-844-5988
Raeme@carewarriorsinc.org
https://www.carewarriorsinc.org
SilverHorn Golf Club of Texas
1100 W. Bitters Rd.
San Antonio, Texas 78216
210-545-5300
https://www.silverhorngolfclub.com/