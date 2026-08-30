Care Warriors Inc. 4-Person Christmas Golf Scramble
Care Warriors Inc. 4-Person Christmas Golf Scramble
Join Care Warriors Inc. for a four-person Christmas golf scramble welcoming golfers of all skill levels. Proceeds benefit individuals with disabilities, veterans with disabilities, and families in our community. Registration is 11:00–11:45 AM, tee time is noon, and dinner follows the tournament.
Team registration is available online. Spots are limited
SilverHorn Golf Club of Texas
$150 per player; $200 Super Play; $5 mulligans
12:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Care Warriors Inc.
210-844-5988
Raeme@carewarriorsinc.org
SilverHorn Golf Club of Texas
1100 W. Bitters Rd.San Antonio, Texas 78216
210-545-5300