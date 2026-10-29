The annual Breakthrough T1D Walk returns to Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium in San Antonio on November 14, World Diabetes Day, to raise funds for type 1 diabetes research.

Activities begin at 9 a.m. and include an Exhibitor Market, games, music and complimentary refreshments.

The T1D Parade and opening ceremony start at 10 a.m., followed by the walk at 10:30 a.m. and a finish line party at 11 a.m.