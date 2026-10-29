Breakthrough T1D Walk
Breakthrough T1D Walk
The annual Breakthrough T1D Walk returns to Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium in San Antonio on November 14, World Diabetes Day, to raise funds for type 1 diabetes research.
Activities begin at 9 a.m. and include an Exhibitor Market, games, music and complimentary refreshments.
The T1D Parade and opening ceremony start at 10 a.m., followed by the walk at 10:30 a.m. and a finish line party at 11 a.m.
Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium
Varies
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Breakthrough T1D
Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium
Loop 410 and Callaghan RdSan Antonio , Texas 78212
2106399227
julia.r.hewitt@gmail.com