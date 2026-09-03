Bookbinding: the Leather Spine

In the September book binding session, join us to learn how to create your own leather spined book using a few simple stitches and materials. Attendees will learn how to create their cover, punch leather for sewing, and how to assemble their book using a simple straight stitch.

No bookbinding experience required and book is beginner friendly. All materials will be prepped ahead of time and provided for each attendee. Books should be finished in class but for those that do not will leave with instructions on how to complete at home.

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Tickets must be purchased online at least 12 hours before the workshop. No walk-ins. Space is limited. Tickets are non refundable so please plan accordingly before purchasing. Please have email confirmation / ticket readily available upon arrival. Children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Attendees may bring non messy snacks and drinks in sealable containers. Please note that photographs will be taken throughout this workshop. These may be used by Spare Parts for marketing and publicity in our publications, on our website and in social media or in any third party publication. Please contact us at workshops@spsatx.org immediately if you have any concerns or if you wish to be exempted.

This workshop is eligible for NEISD Teacher's Choice continuing Education Hours. To obtain a certificate please ask a team member for one during the workshop.