Bookbinding: The Button Hole Book

Join us in May to learn the art of creating a unique and simple book - the Button Hole! Using a very easy technique, this easy to customize book is great for memento keeping, gift giving, etc. Participants should leave with one finished book, with the possibility of leaving with 2 finished books, ready to use.

All materials will be provided and there will be a guided lesson in creating the book. Participants are welcome to bring any paper or embellishments they'd like to use.

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Tickets must be purchased online at least 12 hours before the workshop. No walk-ins. Space is limited. Tickets are non refundable so please plan accordingly before purchasing. Please have email confirmation / ticket readily available upon arrival. Children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Attendees may bring non messy snacks and drinks in sealable containers. Please note that photographs will be taken throughout this workshop. These may be used by Spare Parts for marketing and publicity in our publications, on our website and in social media or in any third party publication. Please contact us at workshops@spsatx.org immediately if you have any concerns or if you wish to be exempted.