Book Signing with Pati Jinich

Join us Thursday, September 24, from 11am to 2pm, for Pati Jinich's signing of her newest book.

Centro Cultural Aztlan is celebrating Pati Jinich at her book signing of "Foods of La Frontera," her latest cookbook published this month. Pati Jinich takes incredible pride in her heritage as a Mexican chef, and seeks to explore and expand her understanding of the culinary aspects of her history. As a TV personality, cookbook author, educator, food writer, and chef, Jinich has made a name for herself with her Emmy-nominated and James Beard Award-winning television series Pati’s Mexican Table, and her two award-winning PBS docuseries, La Frontera with Pati Jinich, and Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana. Through her love for her culture, history, and cooking, Pati Jinich creates an incredible culinary experience to further share her passion.

You can find the Facebook event here: https://www.facebook.com/share/1Dv51h5Nk6/