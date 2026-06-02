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Book Bedazzling for Adults: Bling Your Book

Book Bedazzling for Adults: Bling Your Book

Add some sparkle to your bookshelf by decorating a book cover using colorful rhinestones. This viral "Book Bedazzling" trend is easy to learn and surprisingly relaxing.

Bring a book from home or choose one provided by the library. All other supplies will be provided.

Collins Garden Branch Library
Free
04:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Tue, 16 Jun 2026
Collins Garden Branch Library
200 N. Park
San Antonio, Texas 78204
(210) 207-9120
rosa.villa@sanantonio.gov
https://www.mysapl.org/Visit/Locations/Collins-Garden-Library