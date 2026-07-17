Blood Drive - B.I.G. Love Cancer Care

B.I.G. Love Cancer Care's core mission is to ease the childhood cancer journey for Texas families. We are having a blood drive with the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center and the UTSA Blood Donor Society in honor of Brooke.

In 2004, 3-year-old Broke was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. As part of her treatment, she needed several units of blood. Brooke passed in 2006.

Donate blood in honor of Brooke and all pediatric cancer patients! Please reach out if you have any questions.

Thank-you gifts: • Free queso cards, donated by Chicken N Pickle • BIG Love swag bags • Santikos Movie Ticket Bundle

Blood Donation - https://donor.southtexasblood.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/155892

Platelet - https://donor.southtexasblood.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/156419

For questions regarding blood donations, call South Texas Blood & Tissue at 210-731-5590. Individuals who are 16 years old may be eligible to donate with parental consent.