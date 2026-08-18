Blanquita Sullivan Art Exhibit "Night Breezes" at King William Association

Presenting the Artwork of Blanquita Sullivan “Night Breezes” Exhibit in the Molly Shafer Gallery at King William Assoc Office. MEET THE ARTIST Thursday, September 17, 2026, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

FREE and Open to the Public of all ages. On view Sep 8 through Oct 29, 2026 Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Blanquita is an interdisciplinary artist and business leader from San Antonio, Texas. She is currently pursuing an MFA in Studio Art from the Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA), holds a BFA from Virginia Commonwealth University, and studied painting at The Art Students League and the New York Studio School.

