BexarBrass Band Concert in the Park sponsored by King William Assn

The King William Cultural Arts Committee welcomes back Bexar Brass from San Antonio, TX. The Band is dedicated to carrying on the traditions of New Orleans jazz while incorporating the sounds of funk, rock, reggae, hip hop, and the traditional sounds of San Antonio. Their members consist of musicians from some of the best bands in San Antonio.

Mark your calendars now for this FREE concert for all ages. Come early and bring your family and friends, a blanket or chairs, and a picnic if you like.

