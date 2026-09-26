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BexarBrass Band Concert in the Park sponsored by King William Assn

BexarBrass Band Concert in the Park sponsored by King William Assn

The King William Cultural Arts Committee welcomes back Bexar Brass from San Antonio, TX. The Band is dedicated to carrying on the traditions of New Orleans jazz while incorporating the sounds of funk, rock, reggae, hip hop, and the traditional sounds of San Antonio. Their members consist of musicians from some of the best bands in San Antonio.

Mark your calendars now for this FREE concert for all ages. Come early and bring your family and friends, a blanket or chairs, and a picnic if you like.

Beautify San Antonio Park
Free
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

King William Association
210-227-8786
info@ourkwa.org
King William Association
Beautify San Antonio Park
801-899 S Main Ave
San Antonio, Texas 78204