Bexar Deaf Club: All about drought
Bexar Deaf Club: All about drought
Bexar Deaf Club
Thursday, August 13, 2026
All about drought
5:00 - 6:00 social time and information displays
6:00 Rene Gonzalez, Senior Resource Analyst of Water Resources of San Antonio Water System
+ What is drought?
+ How do we know when an area is in drought?
+ How does drought affect the San Antonio Water System supply? Does it affect the water delivery system?
+ What can we as residents do to protect the water supply from effects of drought?
+ Are we in drought now?
+ How will drought affect us in future?
8:00 Building closes.
Bexar County Small Business Opportunity Center
Free
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 13 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Bexar Deaf Club
Bexar County Small Business Opportunity Center
8200 Perrin Beitel Suite 117San Antonio, Texas 78218-1550
(210) 335-0678
Laurie.Martinez@bexar.org