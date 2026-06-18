Bexar Deaf Club: All about drought

Bexar Deaf Club

Thursday, August 13, 2026

All about drought

5:00 - 6:00 social time and information displays

6:00 Rene Gonzalez, Senior Resource Analyst of Water Resources of San Antonio Water System

+ What is drought?

+ How do we know when an area is in drought?

+ How does drought affect the San Antonio Water System supply? Does it affect the water delivery system?

+ What can we as residents do to protect the water supply from effects of drought?

+ Are we in drought now?

+ How will drought affect us in future?

8:00 Building closes.