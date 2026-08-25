Bexar Deaf Club: All about Bexar County Small Business & Entrepreneurship

Thursday, September 10, 2026

All about Bexar County

Small Business & Entrepreneurship

5:00 - 6:00 social time and information displays

6:00 Bexar County Small Business & Entrepreneurship

+ all about Bexar County Small Business and Entrepreneurship department

+ how to attend the 2026 Bexar County Small Business Conference

+ how to volunteer for the 2026 Bexar County Small Business Conference

8:00 Building closes.

Bexar Deaf Club meets the second Thursday of each month.

Meetings are conducted in American Sign Language.

All meetings are open to the public free of admission.

