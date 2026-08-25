Bexar Deaf Club: All about Bexar County Small Business & Entrepreneurship
Bexar Deaf Club: All about Bexar County Small Business & Entrepreneurship
Thursday, September 10, 2026
All about Bexar County
Small Business & Entrepreneurship
5:00 - 6:00 social time and information displays
6:00 Bexar County Small Business & Entrepreneurship
+ all about Bexar County Small Business and Entrepreneurship department
+ how to attend the 2026 Bexar County Small Business Conference
+ how to volunteer for the 2026 Bexar County Small Business Conference
8:00 Building closes.
Bexar Deaf Club meets the second Thursday of each month.
Meetings are conducted in American Sign Language.
All meetings are open to the public free of admission.
Bexar County Small Business Opportunity Center
Free
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Bexar Deaf Club
Bexar County Small Business Opportunity Center
8200 Perrin Beitel Suite 117San Antonio, Texas 78218-1550
(210) 335-0678
Laurie.Martinez@bexar.org