Benefit Show for Big Bend

SAN ANTONIO! 📢 Big Bend is worth protecting, and the heavy music scene is stepping up to fight the destruction of our parks and lands. Join us for our very first benefit show!

Door at 7:00 PM | ALL AGES

⚡ Headliner: Powdered Wig Machine (Art Rock/Psychedelic Punk Band)

⚡ Opener: Cosmic Crush (Psychedelic garage rock/sludge metal band)

🎨 We’re also raffling off incredible art donated by local artists to help raise extra funds.

100% of all ticket sales, raffle entries, and donations are going straight to the Center for Biological Diversity to fuel the frontlines.